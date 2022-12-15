Cardi B Sends Love To Offset As They Celebrate His 31st Birthday In Jamaica: ‘Thank You For Your Love’

“Happy Birthday, my love,” Cardi B wrote to her husband, Offset, on Dec. 14, the day the Migos rapper turned 31. While she and Offset were enjoying their Jamaican vacation, Cardi, 30, shared an Instagram Gallery of her hubby, along with her sweet message. “I pray silently, and I pray loudly on this post that God bless(es) you and protect(s) you. Thank you for your love to me. I love your (sic) forever and beyond.”

Cardi also celebrated her hubby’s big day on her Instagram Story. “Happy Birthday, sexy man!” she said in one clip of Offset on the beach. Cardi also shared a video of Offset and her walking down to their bedroom, only for him to find a heart made of rose petals near their bed. Shortly afterward, Cardi and Offset dressed up for a night out at a local club, with multiple ladies twerking on the table. While Offset didn’t pop his booty, he got into the spirit by dancing to a few tracks.

A day before Offset’s birthday, Cardi gave her fans a look at their gorgeous vacation spot on the tropical island/ She posed in a green one-piece with a multi-colored wrap. A fan reposted the clip online, and Cardi’s look drew many comments about how “elegant” and “sexy” she looked.

Cardi also recently gave a look at how she, Offset, their daughter Kulture, 4, and their 1-year-old son, Wave, will celebrate Christmas. Cardi posted a video of the multiple decorated trees in her home – one of which drew Wave’s attention as he played with one of the ornaments. Some trees were decorated with silver and gold, while others were decked out with red, green, and white. The kids had their own tree, which was covered with Disney ornaments.

These videos come roughly a month after the tragic killing of Offset’s cousin and fellow Migos rapper, Takeoff. Cardi discussed how heavy the loss has been on her husband when speaking with The Neighborhood Talk in late November. “We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy — trying to make him crack a smile,” she said. “Seeing him randomly cry, seeing him trying to distract his mind, completely f-ckin’ schedule been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything he’s been through these past couple of weeks.”

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with Takeoff’s murder. His attorneys maintain his innocence, saying that Clark is feeling “nervous and he’s concerned” because “he’s being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of, so how would anyone do in that type of circumstance?” (per the Associated Press).