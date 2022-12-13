Cardi B Stuns In Sexy Green One-Piece Swimsuit While In Jamaica With Offset: Watch

“WAP” songstress Cardi B, 30, looked gorgeous while wearing a green one-piece swimsuit while in Jamaica with her hubby, Offset, 30, on Dec. 13. In the video originally shared to the rapper’s Instagram Story, the brunette beauty posed for her husband while he recorded her wearing the sexy swimsuit to celebrate his birthday. Cardi’s lime-green ensemble featured a multi-colored beach wrap that flowed all the way to the ground and trailed behind her as she walked. The 30-year-old also styled her long raven-hued tresses down in chic beach waves. In addition, Cardi’s accessories included white open-toe heels, a diamond ankle bracelet, gold cuff bracelets, a yellow Chanel purse, and her trademark bedazzled nails.

The Migos rapper also added a song to the clip that included lyrics about having a stunning lady. “By b***** bad, looking like a bag of money,” the song sounded off. In a fan re-post of the clip, many of Cardi’s fans took to the comments section to gush over her vacation look. “I love that on you looks so elegant and sexy wifey,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “She looks good.” Others commented many birthday wishes for Offset who turns 31 years old on Wednesday. “Happy Happy Birthday enjoy ur special day,” a separate admirer commented.

In another adorable Instagram Story, the Grammy-winner and Offset sipped on large coconuts while enjoying their relaxing day. Cardi and her man also enjoyed a delicious lunch right on the water alongside Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, 26. In the fan re-post of the clip, a few fans commented on the beautiful view in the clip. “This is lovely,” one fan wrote, while another simply added a series of heart emojis.

Cardi and Offset’s birthday trip comes just on week after the mom-of-two admitted to removing her butt injections during an Instagram Live on Dec. 6. “The tea is after I gave birth to my son, [Wave] my a** was f****** huge,” she shared. Cardi then claimed that her bum being larger was due to pregnancy weight gain, but also said she had “a** shots.” She continued, “In August I did surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a** shots. It was a really crazy process.” The hitmaker then warned her followers about altering their bodies. “I all the way support you if you want to do alterations to your body, but do NOT get a** shots,” she concluded.

The Whip Shots founder and her husband have also recently been in mourning, as Offset’s cousin and former collaborator Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1. And on Dec. 8, the proud dad took to Twitter to update fans on his emotions. “In a dark place,” the “Walk It Talk It” hitmaker tweeted, along with a middle finger emoji. Cardi and Offset have been married since 2017 and together they welcomed two kids: Kulture, 4, and their son, Wave, 1.