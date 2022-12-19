Adele Sings Happy Birthday To Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Concert: ‘I Love Him More Than Life Itself

It wouldn’t be an Adele concert without a little romance! The “Water Under the Bridge” songstress, 34, was onstage for her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency over the weekend when she paused to pay tribute to boyfriend Rich Paul, 41. “Quickly, it’s my boyfriend’s birthday today,” she said in clips that surfaced via Twitter following the sports agent’s December 16 birthday. “And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name is Rich!” The delighted audience joined the global phenom in a rousing rendition of the song as Rich, sitting next to his daughter Reonna, looked on. Adele looked breathtaking in a black off the shoulder gown for the special moment.

🎂Rich Paul was in attendance during Adele @Adele's show last night! His friends also sang Happy Birthday to him while Adele @Adele & the audience doing so as well! 🎂#WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/AzFifFVAq0 — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) December 17, 2022

It’s fitting that Rich was in the audience. A source told us back in November that she was getting “amazing” support from him after postponing her residency debut in January. “He’s been by her side for a lot of the prep and he will be with her for opening weekend, which is fantastic because he’s amazing when it comes to keeping her calm,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for the report.

Another source told us a year earlier, in November of 2021, that among her previous relationships, Rich is “different.” “Adele has been in her fair share of relationships and this one is different; she feels that she can throw around the soul mate card for Rich because it just feels that right,” another source told us in separate comments. “Adele is having such an amazing time with Rich, they really have connected over each’s sense of humor, and they really admire each other’s work ethic. They allow time to spend together and also give each other plenty of space so they are not overbearing with each other.”

Adele and Rich were first spotted courtside at an NBA finals game in July of 2021, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that they’d already been dating for “a few months.”