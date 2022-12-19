Adele Sings Happy Birthday To Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Concert: ‘I Love Him More Than Life Itself

Adele took the opportunity to serenade her boyfriend Rich Paul as she performed during her Las Vegas residency!

December 19, 2022 9:50PM EST
Adele and Rich Paul
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul enjoying a trip on a five-engines boat in Sardinia. 24 Jul 2022 Pictured: Adele; Rich Paul. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880875_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* SARDINIA, ITALY - After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele announced today that she has officially rescheduled her shows. The English Singer was seen chilling out on a luxury boat out on the Sardinian coastline of Porto Cervo with her boyfriend Rich Paul on their Italian holiday with friends on Sunday. "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me." Her shows will now run from November 18 to March 23. Pictured: Adele and Rich Paul BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Time

It wouldn’t be an Adele concert without a little romance! The “Water Under the Bridge” songstress, 34, was onstage for her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency over the weekend when she paused to pay tribute to boyfriend Rich Paul, 41. “Quickly, it’s my boyfriend’s birthday today,” she said in clips that surfaced via Twitter following the sports agent’s December 16 birthday. “And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name is Rich!” The delighted audience joined the global phenom in a rousing rendition of the song as Rich, sitting next to his daughter Reonna, looked on. Adele looked breathtaking in a black off the shoulder gown for the special moment.

It’s fitting that Rich was in the audience. A source told us back in November that she was getting “amazing” support from him after postponing her residency debut in January. “He’s been by her side for a lot of the prep and he will be with her for opening weekend, which is fantastic because he’s amazing when it comes to keeping her calm,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for the report.

Adele and Rich Paul
Adele and Rich Paul (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

Another source told us a year earlier, in November of 2021, that among her previous relationships, Rich is “different.” “Adele has been in her fair share of relationships and this one is different; she feels that she can throw around the soul mate card for Rich because it just feels that right,” another source told us in separate comments. “Adele is having such an amazing time with Rich, they really have connected over each’s sense of humor, and they really admire each other’s work ethic. They allow time to spend together and also give each other plenty of space so they are not overbearing with each other.”

Adele and Rich were first spotted courtside at an NBA finals game in July of 2021, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that they’d already been dating for “a few months.”

