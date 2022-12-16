Sherri Shepherd Loses It When Janet Jackson Surprises Her In First Talk Show Appearance In Years

Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host Sherri Shepherd was in for quite the surprise this afternoon! The 55-year-old was surprised by her SHERRI executive producer Jawn Murray on the Dec. 16 episode of the talk show with an appearance from the one and only Janet Jackson. As soon as Sherri saw Janet, 66, her eyes opened wide and she shrieked with excitement. “I cannot believe you’re here!” an emotional Sherri exclaimed after hugging the iconic singer, who has not made a talk show appearance in years.

“You’re crying!” Janet responded as she wiped away Sherri’s tears. Still in shock, Sherri said the tears didn’t bother her and proceeded to ask Janet if she was a hologram. Getting down to business, Janet said she was there to give the pleasantly surprised actress and media personality a present. Sherri then pulled out a black shirt with a photo of Janet on it from a holiday gift bag, and Janet informed her that she is invited to see the opening night of her 2023 North American tour, Together Again Tour, when it kicks off in April.

“I will come see you! Absolutely I will come see you,” Sherri assured Janet after asking if she needed any backup dancers. “I just wanna say, you have inspired me and I sat outside your first concert and I sat outside all night … trying to get tickets,” she admitted. “And I stook outside your house when you lived in Encino all night. I was out there. When you came out the gate and saw all those people screaming your name, that was me. That was me.”

That surprise seemingly could not have gone any better! Sherri gushed about the exciting experience alongside an Instagram post of the clip. “So my best friend & executive producer @JawnMurray told me he had a ‘big, international’ Christmas surprise for me… but never in a million years did I think it was @JanetJackson!” she wrote.

SHERRI premiered in September after the comedian concluded a seven-season run on The View earlier this year. It took over the slot for The Wendy Williams Show, which ended in June after its host, Wendy Williams, continues to endure several health complications. “Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true and I’m so excited to take viewers on this joyous journey,” Sherri told Variety ahead of her debut. “My new show will be something truly fun and fresh, a daily hour of entertainment escapism with plenty of laughter, fun and flirtiness as I give my take on pop culture. And I’m so glad to have such an awesome senior production team helping to make this magic a reality.”