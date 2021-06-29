Sherri Shepherd Loses ‘Even More Lbs.’ After Previously Dropping 20 Pounds: See Before & After Photos

Sherri Shepherd reflected on losing ‘even more’ weight after shedding 20 lbs. See the new pics.

Sherri Shepherd said she has lost “even more” weight after dropping 20 pounds in a reflective new Instagram post shared on June 29. The former host of The View, 54, reflected on her weight loss journey that began eight months ago — and revealed that those pounds weren’t the only things shed in an effort to better her life, including people who simply weren’t good for her. “Peace makes the weight fall off,” Sherri mused.

“Started this weight loss journey 8 mos ago, but making other changes in my life helped me lose even more lbs,” Sherri wrote. “getting consistent sleep, meditation, finding a great therapist to help me unpack hurt… forgiving those who’ve done me harm… more acceptance… less religion & more relationship… discovering that God loves me no matter what (yeah I am freaky and I curse😂), more water, more walking.”

She continued, “being thankful, finding my worth… saying no… had to say goodbye to some friends who weren’t good for me. Peace makes the weight fall off. What are you doing to find your peace?” Alongside these reflections, Sherri shared a series of snapshots of herself in a fashion-forward and form-fitting tie-dye maxi dress in shades of blue, gold, and white.

The update comes after Sherri showed off her 20 lb. weight loss in April, citing her son Jeffrey Charles Tarpley Jr., 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Jeff Tarpley, as her inspiration. (Sherri also shares son Lamar Jr., 6, with another ex-husband, Lamar Sally.) At the time, she shared an Instagram video of herself dancing to “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson and wrote, “My goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs! It’s been a [journey] of mental self talk… believing in my worth… knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy.”

The comedian revealed at the time that she cut back on carbs and has been on a keto diet, eliminating sugar, beef, pork, and alcohol, among others. “I’ve shed tears because I relied on sugar & carbs (the bad ones), cookies & candy to get me through,” Sherri wrote. “but in changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel. Clear headed… more clarity, focused & walking in my purpose!”