Sherri Shephard Shows Off Her Incredible 20 Lb. Weight Loss – Before & After Pics

Former ‘The View’ host Sherri Shephard looks like an entirely new woman after her incredible weight loss, saying she loves how she feels after changing her relationship with food.

Sherri Shepherd is dancing with joy, thanks to the energy she has after losing 20 pounds. The former The View host showed off her slim new figure in an Apr. 16 Instagram video while doing a fun dance to Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson‘s “Uptown Funk.” The 53-year-old could be seen in a body hugging sky blue shirt that showed off her trim torso and tiny waistline. She wore slightly baggy jeans, but they still allowed Sherri to flaunt her slim hips as she danced around her backyard pool.

The comedian noted in the caption how she lost even more weight than her original target goal. “THIS IS NOT MY MUSIC! I partnered up with @healthywage to get #healthy … my goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs!” Sherri explained. Healthy Wage uses cash-based challenges on a financial wager made by the dieter to reach their goal and go above and beyond.

Sherri then said how she wanted to make sure she’ll always be there for her teenage son Jeffrey, who was born in 2005 but was diagnosed with developmental delays. “It’s been a journal of mental self talk… believing in my worth… knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy,” she continued in the caption.

Sherri then explained how she went about losing the weight, which centered on her eliminating unhealthy carbs and sugar. “I’ve shed tears because I relied on sugar & carbs (the bad ones), cookies & candy to get me through but In changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel. Clear headed… more clarity, focused & walking in my purpose!” she gushed.

Sherri revealed to a fan that her weight is now below 151. Her weight has yo-yo’ed over the years, tipping the scales at 197 pounds in 2012. In 2018 she lost 30 pounds, but like so many of us, she gained COVID-19 lockdown weight. When a follower asked Sherri what she’s now eating to have slimmed down so much, she wrote back, “I am doing keto,” where she has eliminated sugar, dairy, beef, pork, booze, drinks only water and tea only and doesn’t eat after 7pm at night.

The Dish Nation host is now so light now she’s taken up pole dancing for a workout! In a Apr. 15 IG video, she showed herself getting the hang of it and wrote to fans in the caption, “My first pole fitness class & body rolls were a killer! Life is too short to sit still! I decided to take pole fitness classes with @itsmshawkins2u (also my #rollerskating teacher)… my stomach & thighs were burning when I was done. But those body rolls almost took me out. Take a risk and try something that scares you… and see the blessings that follow.”