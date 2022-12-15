Kate Upton Models Tiny Light Blue Bikini While Partying With Justin Verlander In St Barts

Living it up! Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton, 30, was seen modeling another bikini as she and her husband, Justin Verlander, 39, enjoyed some steamy tropical time off in St. Barts on Wednesday, December 14. In pics you can SEE HERE, the mom of one rocked a sky-blue halter bikini as she hung out poolside with her husband, who was enjoying snacks and drinks in the water. The statuesque model looked chic in a wide brimmed sunhat and white sunglasses, while her MLB star hubby looked completely relaxed in the pool wearing green and blue print swim trunks and accessorizing with a watch, a statement necklace, and shades. Later, as the famous beauty took a dip in the pool, she flashed that famous smile, looking every bit the Hollywood fashionista.

Kate and Justin have been putting on quite the loved-up show as they enjoy their stay in the ritzy locale. Just days earlier on Sunday, December 11, the famous couple were seen hanging out in the coastal waters, with Kate slaying in a stylish deep blue bikini, black bucket hat, and layered necklaces. Justin wore the same green and blue print swim shorts. According to The Daily Mail, they’ve been staying at a lavish villa that rents for $450k/week.

They certainly have plenty to celebrate. After Justin and the Houston Astros won the World Series in November, he signed a two-year contract with the New York Mets on December 7 worth a whopping $86.7 million. Also worth noting is the fact that the couple recently offloaded their stunning Beverly Hills estate, reportedly selling to Dune star Timothée Chalamet, 26, for $11 million.

Kate and Justin married in a romantic Tuscan ceremony on November 4, 2017. “It was a very special moment. It was pretty storybook,” Justin told PEOPLE in March of 2018. “The moment the gates opened and I saw her walking down the aisle, I lost it. She looked so beautiful, and I had been looking forward to that day for a long time. All the emotions came to me, and it was everything I had imagined it would be and more.” Barely a year later, on November 7, 2018, they welcomed their first child, daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander.