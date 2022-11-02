Timothee Chalamet Buys Kate Upton & Justin Verlander’s $11M Beverly Hills Home: See Photos

Timothée Chalamet is now the owner of one seriously fancy new Beverly Hills estate! The Beautiful Boy actor, 26, reportedly purchased the former home of model Kate Upton, 30, and her husband, MLB great Justin Verlander, 39, for a cool $11 million. Per The Daily Mail, the sprawling property was originally listed for $11.7 million, and sits on one and a half acres with a sparkling pool, champion sized tennis court, and gorgeous lawn.

The mansion itself is 5521 square feet, and reportedly features a steam shower, freestanding soaking tub, theater room with wet bar, temperature-controlled wine room, and more. Photos show a simply jaw dropping home with extensive grounds, tucked into the hills and perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom even features dual closets with built in shelving, drawers, and storage space. Justin and Kate reportedly purchased the luxurious residence in 2016 for $5,250,000, and have since completed upgrades and renovations.

The lavish purchase certainly seems to make sense for the rising star and emerging fashion icon. The Lady Bird star is currently gearing up for the 2023 release of Wonka, in which he appears as iconic Roald Dahl character Willy Wonka. He will also reportedly reprise his starring role as Paul Atreides opposite Zendaya in a second installment of Dune, also set for release in winter of 2023.

In a revealing interview with TIME last year, the actor admitted that “figuring” out fame has been a process. “I’m figuring it out,” he told the magazine for an interview published October 11, 2021. “On my worst days, I feel a tension in figuring it out. But on my best days, I feel like I’m growing right on time.” He also revealed what a “hero” told him about making it in the famously ephemeral entertainment industry.

“One of my heroes—I can’t say who or he’d kick my a**—he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice,” he told the publication. When asked what it was, he replied, “No hard drugs. And no superhero movies.”