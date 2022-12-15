Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shows Off Her Winter Style In Black Puffer Coat: Photo

Hailie Jade looked like she stepped off the cover of a magazine in a new photo shared to her Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 15. Eminem’s gorgeous 26-year-old daughter turned the sidewalk into her own personal runway as she rocked a chic black puffer jacket, matching jeans and a white top for a coffee run. The sandy blonde beauty, who wore her hair in a loose bun, captioned the snap “morning,” and added a coffee mug emoji.

The stunning post comes a few weeks after Hailie and her famous father were spotted on a rare outing together at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. The Slim Shady artist rocked a casual wardrobe of a t-shirt, striped jacket, joggers and a dark cap, while Hailie pulled up alongside him in a white tee, black winter coat and a baseball cap, keeping a low profile much like her Oscar-winning dad.

Meanwhile, the performer’s daughter, who is also known as Hailie Scott Mathers, recently kicked off her podcast Just A Little Bit Shady by dishing on what it was like being raised with an extremely famous parent. “It’s so fun to look back … thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal’ and those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.’”

Hailie, who was raised in Detroit, Michigan, just like her father, and graduated from Michigan State University, was the subject of many of the rapper’s earlier songs such as “Hailie’s Song” and “Mockingbird.” While Eminem immortalized his only biological child in song, he also adopted two other children he met through Hailie’s mom and his ex-wife Kim Scott. He adopted Kim’s child, Stevie Laine, whom Kim shared with late tattoo artist Eric Hartter, who sadly died in 2020. Eminem also adopted Kim’s twin sister, Dawn’s, daughter, Alaina, 28, in the mid-2000s, amid Dawn’s drug addiction struggles.