Camila Cabello Rocks Sexy Black Mini Dress For ‘The Voice’ Finale Performance

My oh my! Camila Cabello was the definition of a style queen during The Voice season 22 finale. The coach showed up on stage looking incredible in a black mini dress with sequin hearts on the bust for her performance of “Never Be The Same” with Morgan Myles. Camila completed her look with tights and boots.

For the majority of the finale, Camila kept things casual in a sheer lace dress. As she sat in her red chair, Camila also had on a gray sweater to stay warm. Double the looks, double the fun!

Camila spent the night supporting her Voice contestant, who was the only female still in the running to win The Voice going into the finale. Camila was successful in her first season of The Voice. Morgan faced off against Bodie, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, and Omar Jose Cardona.

During the finale performances on December 12, Camila looked stunning in a sheer black dress. She hit the stage with her fellow coaches for a special holiday performance. Camila’s look gave off major Wednesday Addams energy. Camila and Morgan just had to do the Wednesday dance that is going viral on TikTok after the show.

Camila has been a hands-on coach for her artists from the very beginning. Morgan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how grateful she is for Camila’s mentorship throughout season 22.

“Camila is so personable. She is constantly texting me one on one. She really, really cares,” Morgan told HollywoodLife. “We’ll have just a conversation on song choices, even if it’s devil’s advocate or even if she’s with me on it and just wants to talk through maybe some pros and cons on how to approach it so that we’re giving the best thing that we possibly can. I also love the fact that we’re on the same page about storytelling and picking really well-written songs and then making them my own.”