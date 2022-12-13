Camila Cabello & Her ‘Voice’ Contestant Morgan Myles Nail The Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance

Wednesday and Enid, is that you? Camila Cabello channeled her inner Wednesday Addams with her vampy look, complete with black lipstick, for night one of The Voice season 22 finale. She teamed up with her final Team Camila contestant, Morgan Myles, to do the Wednesday Addams dance to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” that’s going viral on TikTok.

Morgan spoke to reporters, including HollywoodLife, after the finale performances about how she and Camila ended up recreating the dance. “The other day we had a rehearsal and I was like, ‘Hey, we should do the Wednesday dance because we were talking about both watching the show on Netflix.’ I was like, ‘Let’s do the TikTok.’ So tonight we ran and did it real quick because she had me in her dressing room while she was getting her makeup done and stuff,” Morgan said.

The 36-year-old singer couldn’t help but rave about her coach. “She’s just so cool,” Morgan said about Camila. “She’s so laid back, and we just enjoy each other’s company. It’s been really cool getting to know her, and she’s just a real person.”

Morgan is the only female singer to make it to the season 22 finale, and she’s also Camila’s only artist left in the competition. She joins Bodie, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, and Omar Jose Cardona in the top 5.

During the live 2-hour season finale on December 13, Morgan and Camilla will take the stage together for a performance. Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, OneRepublic, Kane Brown, and more will also perform. Girl Named Tom, the winners of season 21, will return to the stage to perform a song from their first EP.

At the end of the night, one of the top 5 finalists will be the next winner of The Voice! The hit singing competition won’t be taking too long of a break between seasons. The Voice season 23 will premiere on March 6, 2023. This will mark Blake Shelton’s last season of The Voice. Kelly will be returning, and Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be joining as new coaches.