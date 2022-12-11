Adele Confesses She Is ‘Back In Therapy’ & Went ‘5 Times A Day’ During Divorce From Simon Konecki

Adele revealed she is working on her mental health again during a candid moment with her “Weekends with Adele” audience on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Grammy-winning singer told her fans at the Las Vegas residency that she is back in therapy after her last round helped her process her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, whom she split with in 2019. “I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start,” she explained at The Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace. “Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce I was basically having five therapy sessions a day.”

“But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say,” she continued while sitting at the piano. “But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I’m topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything. And my whole therapy session this week was really interesting, it was about these shows.”

Adele then grew tearful as she went on to explain how much songwriting means to her, even though she suffers from a severe case of stage fright. “I always get so emotional, I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread,” she added. “That is why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life.”

The admission by the “Easy On Me” hitmaker, who shares 10-year-old son Angelo with Simon and is now dating sports agent Rich Paul, comes a week after she had a somewhat lighter incident happen at her Las Vegas residency. The Oscar winner was all smiles during the Dec. 2 “Weekends with Adele” concert as she made her way through the crowd before a gentleman slyly tried to slip her his digits, per the hilarious clip posted by PopCrave. Like the pro she is, Adele kept it moving with a laugh and quickly passed the note back to the hopeful stan.

And the weekend before, Adele revealed she wanted to perform in front of a crowd that was loosened up with liquid courage! The iconic singer made sure to let her residency audience know she preferred her fans a bit buzzed during her performances at Caesar’s Palace. “Go and order some drinks… the drunker you are, the better I am,” the “Water Under the Bridge” hitmaker said between songs, according to The Mirror.

The British beauty, who canceled her original residency last year after saying she wasn’t ready, also went on to thank her fans for showing up. “I worked my absolute a**e off for this. I couldn’t have done that other show and you wouldn’t have liked it either, I’m telling you that,” she said on stage, per the outlet.