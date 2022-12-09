JoJo Fletcher Reveals Her & Jordan Rodgers’ Baby Plans 7 Months After Getting Married

Just seven months after getting married in a beautiful California ceremony, The Bachelor‘s JoJo Fletcher, 32, told Ok! magazine about her plans to start a family. “I loved our life together before as an engaged couple, but there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special,” JoJo told the outlet about her future with her husband, Jordan Rodgers, 34. “Nothing major in our day-to-day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different. It’s hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection,” the TV personality added.

While speaking with the outlet, JoJo also opened up about her wedding which was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “After having to postpone it in 2020, and then again in 2021 due to the pandemic, we were so happy to finally be able to celebrate and get married this past May. It was truly the best weekend of our lives,” she gushed. JoJo and the former The Bachelorette contestant got married on May 14 at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

The real estate developer later told Ok! about how finding a way to spend quality time with her hubby has become difficult. “This time of the year is always crazy — with Jordan being in full football swing and traveling every week to me working on all my projects, we really have had to make a point to put a priority on our alone time we spend together and being intentional about it,” the brunette beauty said. In addition, the newly wed gave readers the inside details on what she and Jordan do when they finally get one-on-one time with each other.

“Thankfully, we are always together when we are in the same place but having those uninterrupted mini date nights together is super important and something we look forward to,” she shared. “Whether it’s something small as an evening walk together or cooking our favorite meal at home, making sure we are both fully present is a great way to reconnect after a hectic work week.” And hectic is an understatement, as the couple has been swamped with a home renovation, which JoJo shared via Instagram on Dec. 5.

“We just started moving furniture in! (A tad prematurely but that’s ok) Almost 2 years of the most challenging remodel journey I’ve ever experienced but as I start to put rooms together I’m reminded over and over again why I love doing this so much,” she captioned the video of her home in Puerto Rico. “(This space used to be the outdoor patio) Y’all- the before and afters of this one are going to be insane. Standby as I get through everything, just wanted to show a little sneaky of what we are working with. More decor to come, we just getting starteddddd [sic].” Jordan and his wife met in 2016 when he was a contestant during her season of the hit show, The Bachelorette. They got engaged, for a second time, in 2019, and tied the knot this past spring.