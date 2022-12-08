Grayson Chrisley Admits Car Accident Before Parents’ Sentencing Was ‘Really Bad’ & Reveals How He’s Doing

Grayson Chrisley, the 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, was hospitalized in mid-November after his Ford F-15 rear-ended another truck. A month afterward, Grayson sat down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for her Unlocked podcast and let all the Chrisley Knows Best fans know how he was doing. “I’m fine, the trucks not fine, but I am fine,” he said, per Page Six, before adding that the accident “was bad. It was really bad.”

Though the accident left the truck a wreck, Grayson clarified the rumors that he suffered a serious injury (Savannah, 25, even said that her brother got “beat up” in the accident, but “it could’ve been worse.”) Grayson said that reports about the accident “made it sound like I died. It was like, ‘Grayson Chrisley badly injured in a car wreck,’ and I was like, ‘Bro, I’m fine.’… I posted a picture of me in the gym. Do you know how many DMs I got that were like, ‘Surprised you’re not still in the hospital.’ I’m like, ‘I was there for, like, four hours.'”

The Dodge truck Grayson rear-ended was “at a complete stop in the lane of traffic,” the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department’s PIO told HollywoodLife. “The driver of vehicle 1 stated while he was stopped in the lane of traffic, he felt the impact of vehicle 2 hitting him from behind. The driver of vehicle 1 suffered injuries from the impact but refused to be transported by ambulance at the time of the accident.

“Vehicle 2, driven by Grayson Chrisley, was traveling on I-65N and drove into the back of vehicle 1,” continued the officer. “When police asked the driver of vehicle 2 what happened, he was unable to recall anything from the accident, possibly due to a head injury. The driver of vehicle 2 was transported to the hospital by ambulance due to his injuries.”

When giving the update to her followers on Unlocked in November, Savannah said that when her brother told me about the accident, “he was like, ‘I hit the back of someone. [He] made it sound like a fender bender.” She said that Grayson slammed into the back of the truck, resulting in “every airbag [being] deployed… “It was bad. When I showed up and saw it, literally, my heart sank.”

“With all the legal stuff y’all got going on, Grayson, the first thing he said was, ‘This was the last thing that everyone needed,'” Savannah said, referencing how their parents – Todd, 53, and Julie, 49 – were found guilty of tax fraud and, at the time, were awaiting sentencing. On Nov. 21, Todd was sentenced to twelve years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to seven.