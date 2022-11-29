Grayson Chrisley Is ‘Beat Up’ After Terrifying Car Accident, Sister Savannah Says

Grayson Chrisley isn’t at his best following a traumatic car accident that left him hospitalized earlier this month According to his big sister Savannah Chrisley, 25, the 16-year-old is “beat up” after the Saturday, November 12 collision. “He’s OK,” Savannah, 25, said during the Tuesday, November 29 episode of her Unlocked podcast. “He’s beat up, but he’s OK. It could’ve been worse, so thank the good Lord above.” Savannah’s mother Julie Chrisley agreed during the podcast that it could have been “a lot worse” for the teen.

According to Page Six, while the episode aired Tuesday, it was actually recorded before the Chrisley family received the bombshell news of lengthy prison sentences for heads of family Todd, 53, and Julie, 49. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to 12 and 7 years, respectively, for tax evasion and bank fraud, on November 21. They were previously found guilty on all charges in June.

Savannah went on to explain that when Grayson first told her about the wreck, she thought it was no big deal. “When he told me, he was like, ‘I hit the back of someone,’” Savannah said, adding that the teen “made it sound like a fender bender.” But when she examined the Ford F-150 involved, she said it was “totaled” and noted that all the airbags had been deployed. “It was bad,” the podcast host revealed. “When I showed up and saw it, literally my heart sank.”

Savannah said her brother was the first to bring up the obvious in the aftermath of the accident. “With all the legal stuff y’all got going on, Grayson, the first thing he said was, ‘This was the last thing that everyone needed,’” Savannah said. She also claimed her father Todd reacted as a loving father, saying, “‘You’re alive, and you’re safe, and you’re well.’”

Grayson was transported to a local Nashville hospital after reportedly rear ending a red Dodge truck, with the resulting damage leaving the front end of the Ford F-150 completely smashed and the bumper hanging off, according to a Nashville police report obtained by HollywoodLife.

The upset of the accident seems to have only compounded the drama surrounding the famous family, who were devastated by the news of the Chrisley parents’ stiff sentences. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY following the sentencings. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”