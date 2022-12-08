Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.

Drake dressed for the occasion, opting for a pair of loose-fitting jeans, a burgundy leather jacket, a white t-shirt, and white shoes. The “God’s Plan” rapper brought out the bling but kept it tasteful. Adonis went with a black leather jacket, dark pants, white shoes, and a white top. Adonis’s trademark curly locks were also out in full force as he watched the game (and the antics of The Raptor, the Toronto mascot).

The father-son basketball outing comes a week after Drake showed off Adonis’s basketball skills on his Instagram story. In the clip — which appears to have been shot at Drake’s home, judging by the custom OVO basketball court – Adonis dribbled two basketballs at the same time. It was impressive for Drake, who said, “This guy’s different, man.” Adonis also bounces a basketball through his legs before shooting it into the basket (h/t Entertainment Tonight).

Earlier in the year, Drake posted a video of Adonis playing basketball. He tagged his friend, LeBron, to say that his son was clearly imitating the NBA champion. “Where is he getting the mannerisms from @KingJames,” wrote Drake. LeBron, 37, shared the video on his Instagram Story. “My nephew really loves the game,” he said of Adonis, along with some laughing emojis.

Adonis celebrated his fifth birthday in mid-October, less than two weeks before Drake turned 36. In a photo posted on Oct. 11, Drake wished a happy birthday to “my twin,” as the photo showed Adonis with his hair braided in rows similar to how Drake has worn his hair lately. Adonis appeared to have the best birthday ever by playing video games, shooting hoops, and spending time with his family and friends. The party was also a massive superhero-themed bash, with a giant “SUPER ADONIS” sign hanging next to a life-sized Batman statue. Adonis also enjoyed spending time with Spider-Man before getting a Dr. Strange cape of his very own.