Catherine Zeta Jones Reveals The Secret To Making Her 22-Year Marriage To Michael Douglas A Success

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, shared her secret to a successful marriage with Still smitten! Michael Douglas, 78. In a new interview, the Welsh-born actress — who recently celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to the acting legend — reflected on how their different upbringings played a role in finding common ground.

“I was brought up in a working-class family in Wales; he was the son of Spartacus,” she said to InStyle, while promoting her latest role of Morticia Addams in Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. “We both are predominantly quite quiet and very private people, but we have the ability to be able to go out and go to dinner. This is Catherine on the red carpet…This is my lovely husband Michael on the red carpet. And then we go home and close our doors. And we have a very simple existence where we just hang a lot, and we have a lot of interests,” she explained, noting how their private life is differentiated from their public personas.

Catherine — who is 25 years younger than her husband, who she wed in 2000 — also explained why she isn’t big on setting “relationship goals” with the Ant-Man star. “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect — ever, ever, ever, ever,” she said to the fashion outlet. “But what we do have is a very respectful relationship, in that first of all, we’re not consumed by eacah other’s careers, and we have interests and friends that are not solely in our business,” she said.

The couple, who share kids Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, took to social media just days ago to celebrate their anniversary. “Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine!” Michael penned via Instagram on Nov. 18, sharing throwback photos of the pairs’ wedding. “I love you so much @catherinezetajones.. #22years,” he also added with a red heart. Catherine responded back, “Love you,” with a red heart. Marriage goals!