Michael Douglas Gushes Over ‘Darling’ Catherine Zeta Jones On Their 22nd Wedding Anniversary In Loving Post

Still smitten! Michael Douglas, 78, raved about his wife of two-plus decades, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, in a sweet Instagram photo shared on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

The Basic Instinct actor remembered their start with a throwback to their wedding day in 2000. “Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine!” he wrote. “I love you so much” and adding the tag, “#22years.”

In the photo, the couple beamed while sitting down at their wedding dinner. Red and gold blooms decorated the tablescape as they threw their head back and laughed.

CZJ was radiant in a sleeveless white Christian Lacroix dress with intricate beading. She wore her dark tresses up with a jeweled headband keeping her long veil in place. Adding another glitzy element, the Chicago actress framed her face with tiny drop earrings framed her face.

Besides her, Michael made the nuptials a white-tie affair, rocking a crisp shirt with a matching bow tie and classic black jacket. Another photo below showed the duo sharing a kiss while giving a champagne toast.

While Michael and Catherine are an undeniable power couple, their relationship has had its ups and downs. The duo, who share the same Sep. 25th birthday but 25 years apart, met at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They were engaged on New Years’ Eve 1999 and wed the next November at New York’s Plaza hotel in 2000.

The pair briefly lived apart in 2013 while dealing with the stress of Michael’s tongue cancer diagnosis. They reconciled the year after, however. Catherine and Michael have a son named Dylan Michael (born August 2000) and a daughter whose name is Carys Zeta (born April 2003.)

Catherine talked about how they made their 25+ year romance work in 2021 with WSJ Magazine, saying, “First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs.

But she went on, “The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company.”