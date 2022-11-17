Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

While walking the red carpet at the premiere of her new show, 'Wednesday,' Catherine Zeta-Jones was joined by her oldest child, Dylan.

By:
November 17, 2022 9:27AM EST
View gallery
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 16: World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Wednesday' Season 1 held at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Jenna Ortega,Christina Ricci Ref: SPL5503471 171122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights
English actress Gwendoline Christie, American actress Jenna Ortega wearing Versace, Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing Maticevski and American actress Christina Ricci wearing Rodarte arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Wednesday' Season 1 held at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Wednesday' Season 1, Hollywood American Legion Post 43 at Hollywood Legion Theater, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 16 Nov 2022
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 16: World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Wednesday' Season 1 held at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Catherine Zeta-Jones Ref: SPL5503469 171122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights
Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.

catherine zeta-jones dylan douglas
Catherine brings her son Dylan to the ‘Wednesday’ premiere. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

The actress will be playing Morticia Adams in the new Netflix series, which is based upon Wednesday Adams from The Addams FamilyJenna Ortega will be taking over the lead role, which was previously played by Christina Ricci, Lisa Loring and more. Others have also voiced Wednesday for animated versions of the character.

catherine zeta-jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones at the ‘Wednesday’ premiere. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Wednesday is set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 23. The show also stars Gwendoline Christie, Percy Hynes White, Riki Lindhome and more. Christina will also appear in the series as Marilyn Thornhill. The show will follow Wednesday during her years as a high school student who’s navigating her psychic powers while trying to solve the supernatural mystery that previously affected her family.

The Hollywood premiere was obviously a big night for Catherine, so it was extra-special that she had her son by her side. Dylan is the eldest child of Catherine and Michael Douglas. They also share a 19-year-old daughter, Carys Douglas. Catherine and Michael have been married for 22 years, tying the knot in Nov. 2000.

More From Our Partners

ad