Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.

The actress will be playing Morticia Adams in the new Netflix series, which is based upon Wednesday Adams from The Addams Family. Jenna Ortega will be taking over the lead role, which was previously played by Christina Ricci, Lisa Loring and more. Others have also voiced Wednesday for animated versions of the character.

Wednesday is set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 23. The show also stars Gwendoline Christie, Percy Hynes White, Riki Lindhome and more. Christina will also appear in the series as Marilyn Thornhill. The show will follow Wednesday during her years as a high school student who’s navigating her psychic powers while trying to solve the supernatural mystery that previously affected her family.

The Hollywood premiere was obviously a big night for Catherine, so it was extra-special that she had her son by her side. Dylan is the eldest child of Catherine and Michael Douglas. They also share a 19-year-old daughter, Carys Douglas. Catherine and Michael have been married for 22 years, tying the knot in Nov. 2000.