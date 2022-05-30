Catherine Zeta-Jones Hugs Son Dylan, 21, As He Graduates From Brown University: ‘Inexplicably Proud’

Catherine Zeta-Jones is one proud mama! The 52-year-old Oscar winner celebrated her eldest child, son Dylan Douglas, graduating from the prestigious Brown University! Taking to her Instagram on Sunday May 29, Catherine, who shares Dylan with her Hollywood icon husband Michael Douglas, posted an incredible snap of the mother/son duo hugging each other and wearing huge smiles on their faces.

“Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan,” the Welsh actress wrote alongside the photo. “I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words.” Proud papa Michael, 77, took to his own social media to post a pic of himself with his arm around the young grad, writing, “One proud Dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done!”

Celebrating their kids’ graduations appears to be a family favorite pastime for Catherine and Michael as they did just that last year for their daughter Carys when she completed her studies in high school. “What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate!” Catherine captioned a sweet photo of the family at Cary’s graduation ceremony. “You rock, we love you.” Michael added, “Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you!”

View Related Gallery Catherine Zeta-Jones Through The Years Actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones sit together at ringside before the start of the WBC/IBF Welterweight Championship fight between Oscar De La Hoya and Felix Trinidad at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Sept. 18, 1999. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Catherine also helped co-parent Michael’s oldest son Cameron Douglas, 43, whose mother is Diandra Luker. Michael and Diandra married in 1977 and divorced in 1995. Cameron has previously gushed about having Catherine as a positive force in his life. “With Catherine, it’s always been fantastic and with my dad it’s always pretty good too,” Cameron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We definitely butt heads and certainly there were times in the past we may not spend much time together, but these days, things are lovely.”

Meanwhile, Catherine and Michael celebrated their 21st anniversary in November, which is quite the milestone for a Hollywood romance. “Happy Anniversary Michael,” the Mask Of Zorro actress captioned a photograph of the couple. “For 21 years you have had my back! For over 21 years we have had our love. Love you sweetheart.”