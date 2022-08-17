Catherine Zeta-Jones Morphs Into Morticia Addams In First Photos Of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Hello, Mrs. Addams. Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday and fans finally got a glimpse into her remarkable transformation in the first photos from the show, which were released August 17. The Oscar winner, 52, dons Morticia’s iconic dark and gloomy look, which includes a long black dress that matches her nail polish and hail color. In character as the Addams Family matriarch, Catherine poses beside Luis Guzman, 65, who plays her on-screen husband Gomez Addams. Luis wears a striped black jacket and matching pants and grabs ahold of Catherine’s hand, as the pair ominously stare at the camera.

Premiering this fall, the comedy horror series stars Jenna Ortega as Morticia and Gomez’s daughter, Wednesday Addams. Co-creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough told Vanity Fair that Morticia and Wednesday’s relationship will be a major storyline in the show. “The relationship that kind of hangs over the season is really Wednesday’s relationship with Morticia,” Alfred said in the interview. “How do you step out of the shadow of a mother as glamorous as Morticia?”

Also on Aug. 17, Netflix released the main teaser for the show. Wednesday gets expelled from school for defending her brother Puglsey Addams (Isaac Ordonez) when he’s bullied. She’s sent to Nevermore Academy where she has to adjust while trying to master her powers. Jenna perfectly embodies Wednesday with her signature braided pigtails and black polka dot dress with a white collar.

The Wednesday cast also includes Gwendoline Christie, Ricki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, and more. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the ’90s films, will appear as a new character. She was invited to star in the Netflix show by director Tim Burton. “I was really flattered to be asked and to be asked by Tim,” the Yellowjackets star said. “It’s nice to be a part of this next iteration of that character. It’s fun to watch and it’s fun to see other people’s takes on things and what they put of themselves into something like that.”