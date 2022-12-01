Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper, 47, is a doting dad! The Nightmare Alley actor was seen stepping out alongside his 5-year-old daughter Lea amid reports that he’s rekindled his romance with supermodel Irina Shayk, 36. In pics, Bradley rocked a navy-blue puffer coat, blue pants, and a beanie cap as he walked alongside his daughter on Thursday, Dec 1 in New York. The director also accessorized with tennis shoes and a pair of glasses. He carried Lea’s pink backpack and held her hand as she appeared to be contented to be with her dad. The Oscar winning actor’s daughter paired a red puffer coat fashionably with flared two-toned jeans. Bradley looked especially happy to be picking his daughter up from school on a chilly day, and smiled as he walked with Lea.

Bradley’s outing with his one and only little girl comes as the couple, who parted ways back in 2019, seem to be eyeing the possibility of reuniting. In fact, they took a tropical family vacation in August and were seen trick or treating on Halloween, as well. Furthermore, a source told us that the impossibly beautiful duo plan to make Christmas special for Lea after spending Thanksgiving together.

“Bradley loves to go all out to make Christmas perfect for Lea so the shopping and planning has already started,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a Nov 30 report. “She’s five now so she’s the perfect age for making lists for Santa and all the other magical stuff. And she loves being with her mommy and daddy together so Bradley’s overjoyed that he and Irina can do Christmas together. They’re not just doing it for Leah though, they’re excited to be spending time together too. They’re very happy with how things are progressing.”

Another source close to Irina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in separate comments that the upcoming holiday feels different for her. “Irina is really looking forward to spending Christmas with Bradley and Lea,” they explained. “Although they’ve maintained an extremely healthy coparenting relationship throughout the years, this holiday season feels a bit different. They’re closer than they’ve been in a long time and she’s thrilled to be together and celebrate Christmas as a family.”