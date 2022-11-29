Meghan Markle Admits She Loved ‘Real Housewives’ But Stopped Watching Because Her Life Had Its ‘Own Drama’

Meghan Markle
Even Meghan Markle watches The Real Housewives! The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke to Bravo boss Andy Cohen, 54, on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast and told him that she used to be a huge fan of the reality franchise. “I was so eager to be on your show [Watch What Happens Live] because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked Andy,” the former Suits star said. “So thanks for being here with me.”

Andy then asked Meghan the “million-dollar question” that he’s been “dying to know”: does she still watch Real Housewives?

“Well, I will tell you the truth. I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama,” said Meghan, who quit the royal family with her husband Prince Harry, 38, and moved away from the U.K. The pair infamously sat down with Oprah for a tell-all interview about the issues they faced with members of the Royal family.

The mom-of-two continued, “I get why it was such a huge part of pop culture and when it began because you began with Orange County and I’m from California, at least. It felt remotely like a world that I knew but still felt so foreign.”

Andy jokingly brought up the rumors that Meghan would appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after she moved to California in 2020, before she laughed it off and confirmed to Andy that she won’t do reality TV. But she did reveal that “almost all of my friends” still watch the shows. She also applauded Andy for making the franchise “entertaining and familiar” and for “creating an empire” out of it.

Meghan also welcomed Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow as guests on the Nov. 29 episode of her Spotify podcast. She revealed that Harry convinced her to invite men on her show for the first time. “It occurred to me — and truth be told, at the suggestion of my husband — that if we really want to shift how we think about gender and the limiting labels that we separate people into, then we have to broaden the conversation,” she said.

