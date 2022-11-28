Jay Leno Returns To The Stage For 1st Stand-Up Gig 2 Weeks After Getting Burned In Car Fire

Jay Leno took the stage for the first time since getting severely burned in his garage on November 27 at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California. He arrived with his wife, Mavis, and accidentally grazed a cop car’s tire with his Tesla, as seen in a video on TMZ. When he got out of the car, he told the crowd that the “Elephant Man is here.” Jay’s burns were barely visible.

When a reporter asked if he was nervous about coming back after the accident, Jay quipped, “No, stay away from the Flamin’ Hot Doritos. They’re what caused all this.”

Jay continued to stress that he was fine and ready to get back to work. The former late-night host was also asked if he plans to incorporate his accident into his routine. “I hope so,” Jay said. He left the crowd by joking about his burns. “We got two shows tonight: regular and extra crispy,” he said.

Jay was working on his 1907 White Steam car on November 13 when a fuel line burst. The gasoline caught fire and hit Jay in the face and hands. He suffered second and third-degree burns to his face, hands, arms, and neck. He was hospitalized and put into a hyperbaric chamber for treatment.

During his time in the hospital, Jay’s close pal Tim Allen came to visit him on November 17, just a few days after the accident. “I took his car magazines. We did some jokes, which is what we do. We commiserated. We just connected as friends,” Tim told TMZ about his visit. Tim was asked about Jay’s recovery and joked, “His face looks great. It didn’t look all that good to begin with.”

The 72-year-old was released from the hospital on November 21. He didn’t waste any time getting back to driving. Jay revealed his face and hand scars from the burns as he got into his vintage blue Cadillac one day after he got out of the hospital.