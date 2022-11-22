Jay Leno Reveals Face, Hand Scars As He Returns To Driving Vintage Cadillac 1 Day After Hospital Release: Photos

Jay Leno is back where he loves to be — the road! Just a day past his release from the hospital after he was burned in a garage accident, the former talk show host, 72, was snapped rolling around town in his vintage blue Cadillac. Jay appeared to be energetic and in great spirits as he pulled up to a gas pump in his gorgeous, shiny showboat on Tuesday, November 22. His burns appeared to be on the mend, but some redness and scarring were visible on both his face and hands. He wore a light blue denim button up shirt with a white t shirt underneath and accessorized with classic round glasses and a watch. The comedian also smiled for photographers as he stepped out of his beloved vehicle and even flashed a peace sign!

The pics come just a day after Jay posed for snaps with hospital staff at the Grossman Burn Center, via Page Six, as he was being discharged from the facility. Those pics also showed the extent of his injuries in the freak November 13 accident, which occurred at a garage at his Los Angeles home. At the time, Jay told the Daily Mail, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” Jay was seen bandaged up and being treated in a hyperbaric chamber in the aftermath.

While the news caused alarm among fans, Jay does appear to be doing well. Per Page Six, his doctors released a statement, as well. “After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage. Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Jay was reportedly working on a 1907 White Steam Car when a fire broke out and burned his face. He cancelled a series of public appearances in order to recover from the traumatic incident.