Jay Leno’s Face Reportedly ‘Seriously’ Burned After Car Fire As He Cancels Conference Appearance

Jay Leno, 72, suffered “serious” burns on the left side of his face after a car caught on fire “without warning” inside a Los Angeles garage on Sunday, November 13, according to TMZ. The burns reportedly didn’t penetrate Jay’s eye or his ear. The television host is reportedly recovering at the Grossman Burn Center. Jay said in statement to Daily Mail, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Jay had to cancel his appearance at the Financial Brand Forum in Las Vegas which was scheduled for Sunday night because of the “serious medical emergency”, according to an email sent to the conference’s attendees that was obtained by People. The email read, “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.” Jay canceled the rest of his engagements for the remainder of the week, according to TMZ.

HollywoodLife has not confirmed this news independently. We have reached out to Jay’s rep for comment.

Jay hosted The Tonight Show with Jay Leno from 1992 to 2009, and then again from 2010 to 2014. More recently, Jay has been hosting Jay Leno’s Garage on NBC, which showcases his passion and love for cars and motorbikes. The show’s seventh season concluded on October 26 with a special appearance from President Joe Biden.

This Story Is Developing…