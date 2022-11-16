Jay Leno Seen Bandaged Up In Hyperbaric Chamber After His Car Burst Into Flames

Comedian and actor Jay Leno, 72, allowed Inside Edition to film him while he recovers inside a hyperbaric chamber following his burn accident on Nov. 13 (watch VIDEO HERE.) The beloved TV host was spotted inside the chamber with bandages on his left arm that went up to his elbow and his right hand completely covered. Jay wore a blue hospital gown and was barefoot while inside the medical device on Wednesday afternoon. He is currently recovering from a tragic burn accident that took place on Sunday, following a gasoline leak in his 1907 White Steam Car.

Although Jay did not speak in the clip, his doctor, Dr. Peter Grossman, shared with the news outlet about the 72-year-old’s status at this time. He explained that the hyperbaric chamber is critical in Jay’s recovery. “It helps decrease swelling, it helps increase blood flow with good oxygenation and it helps decrease bacteria,” the medical professional said. Jay suffered burns on his face, hands, as well as his chest, per the outlet.

Dr. Grossman also confirmed that the former Tonight Show host has already received skin grafts following the accident. “He’s had skin grafts that are not his own, meaning skin that we have in our skin bank,” he explained. “That’s what we initially do as a first stage.” Dr. Grossman also revealed that Jay is set to undergo another procedure later in the week. In addition, the doctor said that Jay is “up and walking around” as well as making jokes with everyone. Jay even made sure to spread joy in the hospital and handed out cookies to children that were also in the burn center.

When the incident occurred on Sunday, Jay spoke to TMZ about his injuries and confirmed they are “third-degree” level burns. He told the outlet that he was working on the 115-year-old car to address a “clogged fuel line” when it burst into flames. The gasoline sprayed him on his face and hands, but luckily his friend, Dave, was nearby to help. Jay’s pal “jumped on him” in order to “smother” the flames, and possibly saved his life.

The actor’s wife, Mavis Leno, 76, reportedly appeared “somber” when she visited Jay at the hospital on Wednesday. The medical professionals stated that Jay’s scarring will be visible for the “foreseeable future” and that “maybe not at all” down the line. Dr. Grossman assured viewers that Jay should be able to make a full recovery soon, and anticipates it taking less than “months.” He explained, “As I’m getting to learn about Jay, I don’t think it’s gonna be months – I really think he’s the type of guy whose just going to move forward.”