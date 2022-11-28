Emily Ratajkowski Models For Michael Kors’ New Ski Collection After Going Public With Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski has been on a roll lately and her latest campaign for Michael Kors may just be our favorite. The 31-year-old starred in the new ski capsule collection wearing a bunch of striped, tight outfits while frolicking in the snow. The campaign comes just one day after she and Pete Davidson made their relationship public at the New York Knicks basketball game.

In the campaign, Emily slayed in a strapless knit striped, cropped tube top and she styled it with a pair of high-waisted navy blue leggings with stripes down the side. She accessorized her look with a white winter jacket, furry snow boots, oversized red aviator sunglasses, and diamond hoops. Another photo pictured Emily wearing a sleeveless puffer vest with nothing underneath, styled with the same leggings and boots.

Michael Kors gushed about the campaign, “Ellesse is a trailblazer in bringing high style to the world of ski, and I’ve always designed clothing and accessories that combine glamour and ease. I’m thrilled with the capsule of luxe, glamorous sportswear that we’ve collaborated on—it works perfectly whether you’re at the ski lodge or hitting the city streets.”

Emily’s stunning new campaign comes on the heels of her going public with her relationship with Pete. The couple sat courtside at the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 27. Emily wore a brown The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Jacket with a pair of Dear Frances Ana Boots in Green Snake, and a Dior Vintage Saddle Bag.

The outing was the first time Emily and Pete made a public appearance since they started dating around the middle of November. Once news broke that the two were dating, Pete was pictured outside Emily’s apartment, before leaving due to the stir caused by paparazzi. Shortly after that, Emily went to Pete’s house in Brooklyn where they were pictured greeting each other with a hug.