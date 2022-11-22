‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Tyler & Brittany Split Shortly After Leaving The Beach As A Couple

Love didn’t work in the real world for Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. “It’s clear that we’re not together,” Tyler confirmed on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion on Nov. 22. “You think that you found something that could potentially be forever. I thought I had that, but I didn’t. It’s definitely tough.”

Tyler and Brittany said they were in love with each other on season 8 of BIP, which filmed over the summer. They left the beach as a happy couple. During the reunion, Tyler revealed when things started to go wrong. “Everything was awesome,” he shared. “She came to Jersey right away. I went to Chicago and met her family. It was perfect. But right after that, she said she wanted to get away for a little bit. She went to London and Italy. She FaceTimed me from Italy and said she felt we were two different people living two different lies and she just couldn’t do it anymore.”

To make matters worse, Brittany ended things with Tyler on the same exact day that his breakup with Rachel Recchia aired on The Bachelorette. This was on Aug. 22, which was less than two months after Paradise ended. After Tyler shared his side of the story, Brittany came onstage and the two reunited for the first time since the breakup.

“When we left Paradise together, I feel like our relationship was at an all-time high,” she admitted. “I don’t know, I just feel like I slowly kind of didn’t feel the same way. I just didn’t really know how to articulate my thoughts and feelings in a way that wasn’t going to hurt you. I didn’t want to waste my time and energy and I really didn’t want to waste yours on something I didn’t feel confident in.”

Brittany claimed that she asked Tyler for a break, but he didn’t give her the space she needed. “Within two hours you were Snapchatting me and in for hours you were DMing me and 12 hours later you asked if we could talk,” she said. “That’s what frustrated me the most…it was too much.”

Tyler accused Brittany of not “being straight” with him when she felt like he wasn’t her person, but she thought she had been. In the end, she said there was miscommunication on both of their parts. However, she insisted that everything she felt for Tyler was real and that she “100 percent” loved him on the beach.

Still, Tyler was visibly upset. “You broke up with me and I hadn’t heard a word from you,” he fired back. “If you love somebody, you check up on them and see how they’re doing. That’s all I gotta say.” Needless to say, these two didn’t end on the best terms.