Tyler Norris: 5 Things To Know About Rachel’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

Tyler Norris hasn’t gotten too much screen time on season 19 of The Bachelorette so far, but he’s clearly been forming a close connection with Rachel Recchia! During episode three, Tyler accepted Rachel’s rose and agreed to pursue her for the remainder of the season. They’ve continued to hit it off, and Tyler is now one of five guys left on “Team Rachel.”

With just one episode to go until hometown dates, the stakes are higher than ever. During the show’s Aug. 15 episode, viewers will see if Rachel and Tyler’s connection is strong enough to take them to the next level. Learn more about Tyler below:

What Is Tyler’s Job?

Tyler is a small business owner in Wildwood, New Jersey. He runs a shop on the Wildwood Beach boardwalk called Spirit Ball. He has been self-employed and running the business since May 2021. Before that, he was part of the Management Trainee Program at Enterprise Rent-a-Car. During his college years, Tyler spent the summers working games on the boardwalk in Wildwood, as well.

Where Did Tyler Go To School?

Tyler attended Cabrini University in Pennsylvania. He graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management and a minor in Exercise Science.

What Is Tyler Looking For In A Partner?

“Tyler’s dream woman is fun, reliable, open-minded and ready to come home and meet his wonderful and loving family,” his ABC bio reads. “He wants to find someone who will be vulnerable with him and open up about what’s on her mind; no surprises please.”

Tyler Loves The Beach

As if his job didn’t make it clear enough, Tyler is definitely a beach bum. His Instagram feed is full of photos of himself with friends lounging on the beach, as well as surfing pics.

Tyler Is A Baseball Player

Tyler played baseball for his college. His position was outfield and pitcher. He played with the team for three seasons. “It was more than a love for the sport, it was an infatuation,” Tyler wrote on Instagram after his final game. “I poured so much into this game but it isn’t over. It’s just a pit stop. I don’t know where the road ends but this ride is one that will live with me forever.”