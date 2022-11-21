Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Thank Elton John For Being A ‘Friend’ Ahead Of Farewell Concert

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, gave their friend Sir Elton John, 75, a beautiful shout-out at his farewell concert at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex filmed a video for the “Hold Me Closer” singer before Elton’s performance, which aired live on Disney+.

“Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations,” Meghan said in the video, while standing beside her handsome husband. “And that we are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also,” the mom-of-two added.

“Thank you for being the friend you were to my mum, thank you for being our friend, thank you for being a friend to our kids…we love you and congratulations on an incredible career” Prince Harry and Meghan’s message to Elton John on his farewell tour 🤍pic.twitter.com/ETl0fd7Wfh — Myra (@SussexPrincess) November 21, 2022

Harry chimed in with his own kind words about Elton. “And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades,” he said, before thanking the iconic British singer “for being a friend” to his late mother, Princess Diana. “Thank you for being our friend. Thank you for being a friend to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world,” Harry said.

“Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig and we know that,” Harry continued. “But we love you and congratulations on an incredible career.” Meghan rested her head on Harry’s shoulder and blew a kiss at the camera as the couple’s video to Elton ended. Harry was dressed in a navy blue suit jacket and a white button down shirt, while Meghan wore a pretty brown shirt.

Elton has been a friend to the Royal Family for a long time. He performed at Meghan and Harry’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018. He also performed at Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee in June, three months before she died. Elton was close friends with Princess Diana and posted a tribute to her in August on the 25th anniversary of her passing. “You will always be missed,” the “Tiny Dancer” wrote alongside a throwback photo of the pair.

Elton’s concert on Nov. 20 was his last ever at Dodgers Stadium, or so he says. Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee all performed with him on stage, while other celebs like Lizzo, Heidi Klum, and Angela Bassett were in attendance. “This is a very special night for me — a very emotional night for me — and it’s been a long journey,” Elton said to the crowd at the show, according to the LA Times. Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour officially concludes in July 2023 in Europe.