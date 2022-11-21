Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Thank Elton John For Being A ‘Friend’ Ahead Of Farewell Concert

Prince Harry mentioned Elton John's friendship with Princess Diana, in the tribute video that he recorded with Meghan Markle where they showed some PDA.

November 21, 2022 12:14PM EST
Prince Harry
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Dusseldorf Invictus Games One Year to Go event, Germany - 06 Sep 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, . The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day UN Nelson Mandela Day, United Nations - 18 Jul 2022
Image Credit: MEGA

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, gave their friend Sir Elton John, 75, a beautiful shout-out at his farewell concert at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex filmed a video for the “Hold Me Closer” singer before Elton’s performance, which aired live on Disney+.

“Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations,” Meghan said in the video, while standing beside her handsome husband. “And that we are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also,” the mom-of-two added.

Harry chimed in with his own kind words about Elton. “And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades,” he said, before thanking the iconic British singer “for being a friend” to his late mother, Princess Diana. “Thank you for being our friend. Thank you for being a friend to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world,” Harry said.

“Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig and we know that,” Harry continued. “But we love you and congratulations on an incredible career.” Meghan rested her head on Harry’s shoulder and blew a kiss at the camera as the couple’s video to Elton ended. Harry was dressed in a navy blue suit jacket and a white button down shirt, while Meghan wore a pretty brown shirt.

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Photo: MEGA)

Elton has been a friend to the Royal Family for a long time. He performed at Meghan and Harry’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018. He also performed at Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee in June, three months before she died. Elton was close friends with Princess Diana and posted a tribute to her in August on the 25th anniversary of her passing. “You will always be missed,” the “Tiny Dancer” wrote alongside a throwback photo of the pair.

Elton’s concert on Nov. 20 was his last ever at Dodgers Stadium, or so he says. Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee all performed with him on stage, while other celebs like Lizzo, Heidi Klum, and Angela Bassett were in attendance. “This is a very special night for me — a very emotional night for me — and it’s been a long journey,” Elton said to the crowd at the show, according to the LA TimesElton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour officially concludes in July 2023 in Europe.

