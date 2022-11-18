Drew Barrymore Admits She’s ‘Done Everything’ In The Bedroom

Drew Barrymore might not have had sex in the six years since her 2016 split from Will Kopelman. But that doesn’t mean she’s shy about what’s gone on between the sheets in the past! The Wedding Singer star, 47, opened up during a revealing episode of her podcast Drew’s News. “I’m a dirty bird,” she told her co-host Ross Mathews while discussing Netflix series How To Build A Sex Room. But, she added, that information is “just in the corners of my mind where I never will tell and it’s just for me.” Drew then continued, dropping a bombshell about her sex life. “I can understand certain kinky things… Listen, I’ve tried everything. I’ve done everything — that’s why I’m so boring now,” she said, via ET.

Drew added that she wasn’t sure if that meant she was “into” it all. “I don’t know if I was into it or not — I just wanted to try everything,” the talk show host shared. “Those days are long gone. Back when I was younger, I had all the energy in the world, but now, no.”

Drew, who famously battled addiction issues during her teens as her star rose in Hollywood, shares two daughters with ex-husband Will — Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8. In October, Drew made an equally surprising confession via her blog, writing that she hadn’t had sex since her split from Will, and was focusing on her relationship with her young girls. “I have had the honor and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way,” she wrote in the October 16 entry via her official website.

“I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level,” the Charlie’s Angel‘s actress wrote. “I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world. I needed to stay very celibate and honoring and in some sort of state of morning of the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be.”