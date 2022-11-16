Elon Musk Claps Back After Jimmy Fallon Asks Him To Stop Twitter Users From Joking About His Death

Elon Musk responded with two tweets on Wednesday after Jimmy Fallon noticed a hashtag that included 'RIP' with his name, in the trending topics on Twitter.

November 16, 2022 6:46PM EST
Elon Musk, Jimmy Fallon
Elon MuskThe Late Show with David Letterman Ny - 31 Dec 2004
Peter thiel, Elon Musk PayPal Chief Executive Officer Peter Thiel, left, and founder Elon Musk, right, pose with the PayPal logo at corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. Thiel who who co-founded PayPal and gave Facebook its first big investment now wants Silicon Valley to buy into a bigger idea: the future. Thiel is backing groups that see a future when computers will communicate directly with the human brain. Seafaring pioneers will found new floating nations in the middle of the ocean. Science will conquer aging, and death will become a curable diseaseTech Tycoon, PALO ALTO, USA
Elon Musk, Talulah Riley, Griffin, Xavier Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, stands with his fiancee Talulah Riley and his twin sons Griffin, left, 6, and Xavier at the Nasdaq's opening bell to celebrate the electric automaker's initial public offering, Tuesday, June, 29, 2010, in New YorkTesla Motors IPO, New York, USA
Image Credit: Joe Russo/MEGA

Elon Musk, 51, responded to Jimmy Fallon‘s tweet addressing a joke hashtag that read, “#RIPJimmyFallon” trending on Twitter on Nov. 15. “Elon, can you fix this?,” the 48-year-old talk show host asked the new CEO of the social media app before he wrote back with, “Fix what?” Elon went on to add a second tweet in which he seemed to lightheartedly question Jimmy’s verified identity.

“Wait a second, how do we know you’re not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!? Say something only the real Jimmy would say…” the tweet read. Jimmy didn’t appear to respond to the second tweet, but the exchange brought on several more responses from various Twitter users who seemed amused at the joke and the reaction it got from both Jimmy and Elon. Others were confused at the overall hoax.

Elon and Jimmy’s tweets come after users started tweeting “RIPJimmyFallon” along with various photos of different celebrities this week. It happened in the midst of Elon’s steps to make several changes to Twitter since he bought the company a few weeks ago. Some of those changes included firing many of the platform’s full-time employees and introducing a new verification option for $7.99 a month. The billionaire recently revealed he’s trying to make the site as authentic as possible and will ban users imitating others if they don’t make it clear they are a parody account in their name and bio.

On Sunday, it was also reported that Elon further fired teams that battle misinformation, and some of the contractors claimed they hadn’t been warned before he made the cut. Around 4,400 of 5,500 contractors were let go, according Reporter Casey Newton from Platformer News. “Contractors aren’t being notified at all, they’re just losing access to Slack and email,” Newton wrote on Twitter. “Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system. They heard nothing from their leaders.”

Elon Musk, Jimmy Fallon
Elon responded to Jimmy’s tweet addressing a joke hashtag about his death. (Joe Russo/MEGA)

Elon’s new head position at Twitter has not only affected its employees, many celebrities also quit the app when he took over. Model Gigi Hadid, singer Sara BareillesGrey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, and more released tweets about their decision to leave earlier this month. Comedian Kathy Griffin was also suspended from the platform after she impersonated Elon and went on her late mother’s account to clap back at him and call him an “asshole” for his actions.

