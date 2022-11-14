Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding

Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.

Tiffany posed for several eye-catching photos that made their rounds around social media and beyond, during the wedding, and the giant diamond can clearly be seen in most of them. The blonde beauty smiled alongside her new husband Michael as well as her closest family members, including Donald, her mother Marla Maples, and siblings, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump, in the snapshots, and looked as happy as could be.

Before she wowed during the special day, Michael proposed to Tiffany with a different but still impressive engagement ring that was estimated to cost around $1.2 million, according to Daily Mail, back in early 2021. The upgraded ring features a center diamond with a G color grade, which means it has a faint yellow hue in comparison to stones with higher grades, the outlet claims. The highest color grade is a D and is colorless and rare.

The pretty new stone also reportedly has a VVS1 clarity grade. It stands for ‘very, very slightly included,’ a perfect touch. Her original diamond reportedly also had a G color grade and VVS1 clarity grade, proving both rings are above average and long-lasting choices. The drop earrings were reportedly designed by Samer Halimeh and have a weight of 20+ carats.

Shortly after Tiffany and Michael became married, she took to Instagram to share some photos of the memorable occasion along with a caption. “The most magical day 🤍11.12.2022,” it read.