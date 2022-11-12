Pregnant Blake Lively Shows Off Growing Baby Bump Out In NYC: Photos

Blake Lively, 35, was glowing during her latest outing in New York City this week. The actress, who is pregnant with her fourth child, wore a long silky black dress that helped to put her growing baby bump on display under a cropped black sweater and a long gray coat. She had her long blonde hair down and added black knee-high boots to her look as well.

The beauty appeared to be carrying a bag in one hand and had a crossbody purse. She flashed a slight smile as she looked around the city while walking and looked content. It appeared she was with some people but it’s unclear where she was headed.

Blake’s latest NYC outing comes just a week after she was spotted on a different NYC outing. She wore a sophisticated black ensemble with knee-high boots and had her hair curled. She also carried a Chanel bag and her phone as she walked in the windy weather.

Blake’s outings prove she’s been as active as can be as she and her husband Ryan Reynolds gear up for the arrival of their upcoming bundle of joy. They are already the parents of kids, James, 6, Inez, 4 and Betty, 2, and they haven’t yet found out what gender the new baby will be. Ryan recently opened up about how he “kind of” hopes it’s a girl because he’s already used to being a father to three girls.

“I don’t know. We never find out til [the birth],” he said when asked if he knew about the gender during an interview with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Nov. 7. “I know girls so I’m sort of kind of hoping that, but I’m ready for whatever happens.”

He also made a joke about being raised in a family of all boys. “[I come from] all brothers, which is why I speak from experience. I love my well-being and my home,” he said. “I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen.”