Miranda Lambert Rocks Skintight Bell Bottoms & A Crop Top For ‘Geraldene’ Performance At CMA Awards

If there’s one thing for sure about Miranda Lambert, it is that she is constantly surprising us on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9. The 38-year-old wore a sleeveless, black and white floral gown with a lace neckline and a long train.

Miranda’s dress was super fitted and had a low-cut neckline that was lined with black lace. The center of her chest was cut out while the rest of the bodice had black stripes on the sides. The bottom half of the skirt featured a long, sheer black train and she accessorized with a black clutch and dangling diamond earrings.

As for her glam, Miranda had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a smokey eye and nude matte lip tied her look together. Miranda posed alongside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on the red carpet, who looked dapper in his black ensemble. He wore a fitted black velvet blazer with skinny-leg trousers, a crisp white button-down shirt, a bowtie, and leather dress shoes.

Miranda later slipped into an even sexier outfit to perform her hit song, ‘Geraldene.’ While on stage, she wore a denim long-sleeve crop top with black fringe details and silver-studded sleeves. She styled the top with a pair of skintight black leather bell bottoms that had denim hems covered in metallic silver details.

Miranda and Brendan have been taking the red carpet by storm and aside from this look, the couple was out the night before at the 70th Annual BMI Country Awards. Miranda wore a custom black Safiyaa mini dress with high shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The mini had a fitted corset bodice that was lined with emerald green satin and the bottom half of the dress featured a super short skirt with pockets. In true Miranda style, she tied her looked together with funky accessories including a green bedazzled Judith Leiber box clutch, sparkly green Aquazzura bow sandals, and green diamond Katherine Jetter hoop earrings.