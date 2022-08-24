Miranda Lambert Rocks Bright Orange Mini Skirt As She’s Honored At ACM Honors

Miranda Lambert, 38, was honored at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors event on August 24. The country superstar looked every inch the famous diva in her look for the big night. She attended the event wearing a statement skirt suit in bright orange! She paired the look with iridescent sling pumps and gold layered necklaces and carried a coordinating gold clutch. Miranda showed off her toned legs as she posed on the red carpet alongside her dapper hubby Brendan Mcloughlin, 31, who rocked a classic black suit with a maroon necktie.

In addition to her glamorous ensemble, Miranda’s beauty look was also on-point. She had her hair styled in soft blonde waves around her face and completed her glam with gorgeous yellow eye makeup that really brought out her Pacific blue eyes. Miranda was absolutely glowing as she was recognized for her success in country music over the past year.

The other honorees at the ACM Honors in 2022 were Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, the television show Yellowstone, and, despite previous public controversy, Morgan Wallen. For the second year in a row, Carly Pearce hosted the event, and was also a performer during the ceremony. On Sept. 13, the full event will air on FOX, marking the first time the ACM Honors have been shown on broadcast television since 2017. Other attendees and performers included Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, Lainey Wilson, Avril Lavigne, Wynnona Judd and many more.

Of course, Miranda is no stranger to success within the Academy of Country Music. She is an ACM Triple Crown Award recipient, meaning she has won in the categories of New Male/Female Artist of the Year, Male/Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year throughout her tenure. Miranda took home her first Entertainer of the Year win in 2022, landing her the coveted Triple Crown. She is just the seventh artist to achieve this feat. Miranda is also the most-awarded artist in ACM Awards history, with a total of 37 awards under her belt. Unfortunately, she could not attend the 2022 award show in person, as she was overseas for some shows in Europe at the time.