ACM Awards Winners List 2022: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & More

One of the best nights in country music has arrived. From the Song of the Year to Video of the Year, some of the most talented country artists are taking home awards. See the 2022 ACM Awards winner’s list as the ceremony unfolds.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards are going down in-person for the first time in two years on March 7. The two-hour ceremony is being hosted by Dolly Parton and co-hosted by Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. The ACMs are all about celebrating the best of the best in country music.

The 2022 ACMs are making history by airing live on Prime Video. The show will be full of incredible performances, including Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Dolly’s classic “I Will Always Love You.” In between the performances, the coveted awards will be handed out. Stay tuned to see all the winners of the 2022 ACM Awards.

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

Music Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Song of the Year

“7 Summers – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan (Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins)

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes (Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens and Walker Hayes)

“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney (Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James and Kat Higgins)

“Things a Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton and Lainey Wilson)

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Carly Pearce – “29: Written In Stone”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again: Side A”

Morgan Wallen – “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Chris Young: “Famous Friends”

Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert – “The Marfa Tapes”

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Video of the Year

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde