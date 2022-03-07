ACM Awards Winners List 2022: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & More
One of the best nights in country music has arrived. From the Song of the Year to Video of the Year, some of the most talented country artists are taking home awards. See the 2022 ACM Awards winner’s list as the ceremony unfolds.
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards are going down in-person for the first time in two years on March 7. The two-hour ceremony is being hosted by Dolly Parton and co-hosted by Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. The ACMs are all about celebrating the best of the best in country music.
The 2022 ACMs are making history by airing live on Prime Video. The show will be full of incredible performances, including Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Dolly’s classic “I Will Always Love You.” In between the performances, the coveted awards will be handed out. Stay tuned to see all the winners of the 2022 ACM Awards.
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
Music Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown
“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Song of the Year
“7 Summers – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan (Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins)
“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes (Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens and Walker Hayes)
“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney (Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James and Kat Higgins)
“Things a Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton and Lainey Wilson)
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown
“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
Carly Pearce – “29: Written In Stone”
Thomas Rhett – “Country Again: Side A”
Morgan Wallen – “Dangerous: The Double Album”
Chris Young: “Famous Friends”
Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert – “The Marfa Tapes”
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Video of the Year
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde