Gabby Barrett Sizzles In Fierce Red Dress & Black Latex Pants At ACMs

Gabby Barrett looked like a boss as she arrived at the ACM Awards. The hostess’ red and black look was bold and beautiful.

Gabby swept onto the scene in a red maxi dress with wild, angular shoulder pads and a high black, patent leather collar that crossed her shoulder. The American Idol alum’s look continued with a leggy slit that revealed black, patent leather leggings underneath. Keeping things slick, she swept her hair back and out of her face while framing her eyes with dark, smoky eyeshadow.

The "I Hope" singer came with moral support for the awards show, bringing along husband of three years Cade Foehner, who was handsome in an all-black suit look. He stood behind his love and smiled as they posed on the red carpet together.

Gabby glowed about her gig ahead of Monday’s event. The “The Good Ones” musician told audio platform Audacy about her turn to hosting, “It’s honestly hard to believe everything that’s gone on the past couple of years. It’s crazy to believe about hosting because I never thought I’d get into hosting,” she went on.

“I thought I’d stay in my lane with, you know, I know I’m good in the singing areas so stay there. But I tried out the hosting thing and it’s pretty cool.” When offered the chance to host the ACMs along with Dolly, she simply couldn’t say no. You cannot pass up something like this. Who am I to pass that up? I can’t!” she laughed.

The talent-packed event will also feature performances from Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, and many more.