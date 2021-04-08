Cade Foehner Gushes Over Wife Gabby Barrett After She’s Named ACM New Female Artist of the Year

Cade Foehner penned a sweet tribute about what fans ‘don’t see’ after his ‘dear wife,’ Gabby Barrett, won the ACM New Female Artist of the Year award.

Cade Foehner met his future wife Gabby Barrett when they were both just rising stars on American Idol, and now, he's congratulating her for winning a major ACM award. The 21-year-old singer was given the prestigious title as the ACM New Female Artist of the Year, and learned the wonderful news from a country music legend:

Cade filmed his wife opening a surprise video message from Keith, which he posted to Instagram on Thursday. “Gabby Barrett, it’s Keith Urban here with some mortifying news,” the country crooner teased. Of course, the news was far from mortifying as he went on to add, “I’m here to tell you that you are the winner of the ACM New Female Artist of the Year.” Amid Gabby’s happy cheers, Keith added, “Congratulations, Gabby! And you get to plan the ACMs as well!”

Baylah May Foehner) on Jan. 18, 2021. “Now I know why you told me to put on my makeup and get dressed,” Gabby told Cade, who laughed. After posting the sweet surprise on Instagram, Gabby’s husband wrote a special message for his wife, who just delivered their first child (a daughter named) on Jan. 18, 2021.

“What y’all don’t see is her up all night the previous night with Baylah because she couldn’t sleep. What y’all don’t see, is right after this video she went to feed and put down our baby because I guarantee you that little one is always on her mind. What you don’t see is the way she makes this home and world of ours go round. You deserve all this and a whole lot more, dear Wife. Congratulations! We love our Mama!,” Cade gushed in his Instagram shout-out.

Gabby shared her own reaction on Instagram. “Ahhh ARE YOU KIDDING ME?? ACM New Female Artist of the Year!! This feels like a dream,” exclaims Barrett. “God is so good, and I’m really blessed to be a part of this Country music community. A million thank you’s to my husband, my family, my fans, my team for all of your support and to the ACMs for this incredible honor,” the “I Hope” singer wrote.