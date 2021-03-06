Gabby Barrett Stuns In Makeup Free Photo With Husband Cade Foehner & Baby Baylah May

‘Idol’ alum Gabby Barrett took to Instagram on her 21st birthday to thank her fans and share an adorable photo of her and Cade Foehner happily smiling and posing with their one-month-old daughter Baylah May.

Gabby Barrett celebrated her birthday by staying close with her adorable family! The American Idol alum, who turned 21 on Mar. 5, posed for the cutest selfie on her special day along with her husband Cade Foehner, 24, and their one-month-old daughter Baylah May. In the snapshot, she had her long straight blonde locks down and wore a black short-sleeved top while smiling with a makeup-free face and holding her baby girl, who was wearing a pink, white and black top.

Cade was standing beside them and showing off a gray Winnebago Road Company baseball cap over his long curly locks and a denim button-down shirt. He was also smiling while looking at the camera and they all looked as happy as could be.

“Today marks 21 years of undeserved grace and mercy given. Thank you to Our Lord. And thank y’all for all the birthday wishes!!! ♥️,” Gabby captioned the post, referencing turning 21. Once she posted the photo, it didn’t take long for her followers to comment on it and they all had lovely things to say.

“Hope you had a special day with your precious family ❤️🤗🎁,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Sweet blessings to you and your precious family.” A third gushed, “You two! So happy for you and the new baby” and many others simply wrote, “Happy Birthday.” Cade also responded to the post with a sweet message that read, “Love you Mama.”

Before Gabby’s latest message made headlines, her birth announcement did. The new mom shared a photo that featured the name of her and Cade’s new addition on Jan. 25, a week after they welcomed her, in the announcement. She also added a loving caption that read, “Got to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl🥰 Baylah May Foehner 1.18.21.”



Gabby and Cade became parents after meeting on American Idol as contestants on the show in 2018. They married in Oct. 2019 after dating for a year and have enjoyed sharing memorable moments with their fans since then.