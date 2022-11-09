Miranda Lambert Rocks Mini Dress & Cuddles Up To Husband Brendan McLoughlin At BMI Country Awards

Miranda Lambert always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the event is and that’s exactly what she did at the 70th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 8. The 38-year-old, who was joined by her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, rocked a tight black blazer mini dress with an emerald green satin bodice.

Miranda’s fitted black custom Safiyaa dress featured high shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The mini had a fitted corset bodice that was lined with emerald green satin and the bottom half of the dress featured a super short skirt with pockets. In true Miranda style, she tied her looked together with funky accessories including a green bedazzled Judith Leiber box clutch, sparkly green Aquazzura bow sandals, and green diamond Katherine Jetter hoop earrings.

As for her glam, Miranda had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a metallic green smokey eye, dark black eyeliner, and a glossy nude lip completed her look. Meanwhile, Brendan looked dapper in a fitted black suit with a crisp white button-down shirt underneath and a matching black tie. He topped his look off with a pair of black patent leather dress shoes.

Miranda has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she was recently at the 2022 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony when she rocked a three-quarter sleeve sequin mini dress. The collared leopard-print mini was covered in gold sequins and featured a collar with double-breasted pockets. She accessorized her look with a pair of sheer fishnet tights and gorgeous glam.