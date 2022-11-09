Chanel West Coast Shares 1st Photo Of Newborn Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name

Chanel West Coast officially introduced the world to her daughter on Nov. 8. The MTV star created an Instagram account for her newborn baby, revealing her name and first photo. The little one’s moniker is Bowie Breeze Fenison. In the baby’s first Instagram post, she’s wearing pink pants, a white shirt and adorable pink hat. “Hello world!” the image is captioned. “Welcome to my Instagram.”

Bowie’s Instagram Bio confirms that she was born on Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:22 a.m. in California. Chanel shares the adorable little one with model Dom Fenison. The 34-year-old announced on her Instagram Story that she had given birth six days prior to debuting Bowie. She shared that she had to have an emergency c-section after hours in labor.

“A few complications and she didn’t wanna just pop out on her own,” Chanel explained. “Never felt a love like this before. She’s the best thing that ever [happened] to me.” Chanel also gushed over Dom, calling him an “amazing dad already” and thanking him for giving her “the greatest gift in the world.” In an interview with Us Weekly, Chanel admitted that the emergency C-section was the “scariest and hardest day” of her life, but said she was “overjoyed” to be a mom. “She’s healthy and happy as can be,” Chanel gushed. “She is perfect in every way to me and her daddy and we are so grateful to have her in our lives.”

Back in June, Chanel opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her plans for the future with Dom. “The pregnancy definitely came a little sooner in our relationship than we thought it would, but it was fate and the perfect timing in our lives,” she shared. “So we went with it. I’m not a pushy person [about engagement]. I think he’ll do what’s right in his heart.”