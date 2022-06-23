Chanel West Coast Sees Herself Marrying Boyfriend Dom Fenison: ‘I Think He’ll Do What’s Right’

Chanel West Coast tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her pregnancy has strengthened her relationship with her boyfriend Dom Fenison — so much so that an engagement may be on the horizon!

By:
,
June 23, 2022 9:18AM EDT
Chanel West Coast
View gallery
Chanel West Coast 'Venom' flm premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Oct 2018 Venom - Los Angeles Premiere
Chanel West Coast 'Jurassic World: Dominion' premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Jun 2022
iTalk Events Debuts It's Motivational Nightlife Platform Penfield Manor in Woodland Hills, California. Pictured: Chanel West Coast Ref: SPL5103711 120719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Japan Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Slovenia Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No Taiwan Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Now that she’s pregnant with her first childChanel West Coast is ready to take the next step in her relationship with her boyfriend Dom Fenison. The 33-year-old reality star and rapper confirmed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she wants to get engaged and marry her model beau — though she’s letting him take charge in those big plans. “I’m not a pushy person. So we’re just gonna let him figure that out,” Chanel told us.

Chanel West Coast
Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend Dom Fenison at the ‘Jurassic World 3’ premiere (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Chanel revealed that her and Dom’s families asked that same question (about an engagement/marriage) once the couple started sharing their pregnancy news. “He [Dom] had said to his grandpa, he was like, ‘Grandpa, can you ask me about this in private?’ So you know, I’m pretty sure that that’s the plan for long term,” Chanel explained. “This pregnancy definitely came a little sooner in our relationship than we thought it would, but it was fate and the perfect timing in our lives. So we went with it and, like I said, I’m not a pushy person. I think that he’ll do what’s right in his heart.”

Now that the gorgeous couple has a baby on the way, Chanel — who recently released a new music video with ill Nicky — shared that her and Dom’s relationship is even stronger than before. “It has made us so much closer,” the Ridiculousness star said about her pregnancy. “We were already very close and and very in love, but this is the thing that really has brought us closer than anything. We have a lot of the same values and we’re just excited to raise a child together with all those same values.”

“We just want to make sure that our kid has a great education and is happy and healthy and has a relationship with God,” the mom-to-be added. “We simply care about all of the same things. So we’re excited to go into this together and know that we’re on the same page.”

Chanel West Coast
Chanel West Coast and boyfriend Dom Fenison at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Chanel announced her pregnancy at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on June 2. “I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” she told E! News. The MTV star showed off her baby bump one week later at the Jurassic World 3 premiere, where she stunned in a spaghetti-strap black satin mini dress with a black blazer on top.

More From Our Partners

ad