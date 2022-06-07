Chanel West Coast Cradles Her Baby Bump In Black Mini Dress At ‘Jurassic World 3’ Premiere: Photo

Chanel West Coast looked fabulous at the 'Jurassic World 3' premiere when she wore a skintight black mini dress while cradling her baby bump.

By:
June 7, 2022 9:58AM EDT
Chanel West Coast 'Venom' flm premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Oct 2018 Venom - Los Angeles Premiere
Chanel West Coast 'Jurassic World: Dominion' premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Jun 2022
iTalk Events Debuts It's Motivational Nightlife Platform Penfield Manor in Woodland Hills, California. Pictured: Chanel West Coast Ref: SPL5103711 120719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Japan Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Slovenia Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No Taiwan Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Chanel West Coast attended the Jurassic World 3 premiere in LA on June 6 when she cradled her baby bump in a sexy outfit. The 33-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, spaghetti-strap black satin mini dress with a black blazer on top.

Chanel West Coast showed off her baby bump in a tight black satin mini dress & jewel-encrusted blazer at the ‘Jurassic World 3’ premiere in LA on June 6. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Chanel cradled her baby bump in this tight little mini and her oversized blazer was lined with dazzling crystals. She accessorized with a pair of colorful, gem-encrusted heels and a black diamond choker necklace. Chanel posted a photo of her shoes on Instagram, writing, “I felt like if dinosaurs wore heels this would be the vibe.”

Chanel has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and just the other night she attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards when she wore a tight sequin floral Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. The long-sleeve dress hugged her baby bump perfectly and was covered in pretty, bright pink flowers.

She accessorized her look with a pair of black peep-toe Christian Louboutin heels and a clutch from the same designer. Her brown hair was styled by Savannah Calderon, who threw her hair back into a middle-parted, high ponytail with two wavy pieces left out in front of her face. As for her makeup, Chanel rocked a sultry smokey eye and glossy pink lip, done by makeup artist, Brenda Monique.

Chanel is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Dom Fenison and the couple officially went public a year ago. Chanel debuted her baby bump for the first time at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5.

