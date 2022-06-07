Chanel West Coast Cradles Her Baby Bump In Black Mini Dress At ‘Jurassic World 3’ Premiere: Photo

Chanel West Coast attended the Jurassic World 3 premiere in LA on June 6 when she cradled her baby bump in a sexy outfit. The 33-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, spaghetti-strap black satin mini dress with a black blazer on top.

Chanel cradled her baby bump in this tight little mini and her oversized blazer was lined with dazzling crystals. She accessorized with a pair of colorful, gem-encrusted heels and a black diamond choker necklace. Chanel posted a photo of her shoes on Instagram, writing, “I felt like if dinosaurs wore heels this would be the vibe.”

Chanel has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and just the other night she attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards when she wore a tight sequin floral Dolce & Gabbana mini dress. The long-sleeve dress hugged her baby bump perfectly and was covered in pretty, bright pink flowers.

She accessorized her look with a pair of black peep-toe Christian Louboutin heels and a clutch from the same designer. Her brown hair was styled by Savannah Calderon, who threw her hair back into a middle-parted, high ponytail with two wavy pieces left out in front of her face. As for her makeup, Chanel rocked a sultry smokey eye and glossy pink lip, done by makeup artist, Brenda Monique.

Chanel is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Dom Fenison and the couple officially went public a year ago. Chanel debuted her baby bump for the first time at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5.