Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant: MTV Star Expecting 1st Baby With Model Boyfriend

Chanel West Coast is going to be a mom! The 33-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star confirmed she is expecting her first child with model boyfriend Dom Fenison to E! News on June 2 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. “I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” she said. “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”

Chanel debuted her growing baby bump on the carpet of the award show. She stunned in a mini floral dress that was covered in sequins and gave a subtle glimpse of her belly. She wore her long brunette hair curled and accessorized with white hoop earrings. Dom donned a black suit with a green pocket square and green dress shoes.

The California native admitted the pregnancy was a “shock”, but added that she’s beyond thrilled to become a parent. She also said she’s interested to see what hobbies her little one picks up. “From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV,” she recalled. “I just can’t wait to see what my child’s dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way.”

Furthermore, she gushed about the thought of raising a child with her boyfriend of a few months. “Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life,” she explained. “Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He’s just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”

Dom and Chanel went public with their relationship in early 2022, but have known each other for quite some time. “I met him a long time ago and I don’t know why I never thought of, ‘Oh, let’s hang out or something,'” she told E! News at the 2022 MUAHS Awards Gala in February. “We reconnected and started hanging out again. The music video actually led to us being together.” Dom appeared in her music video for “Vinyl”, which dropped on Valentine’s Day.

Chanel also opened up about how becoming a mother may affect her what she described as “ratchet” music at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. “There’s still going to be a little bit of that dabbled in the mix, but I really just feel inspired to make more serious and thoughtful music,” she divulged. “I really want my child to be able to listen to my music and be proud and inspired when they hear it.”

Speaking of music, the media personality dropped the music video for her single “Time and Space” the day her baby news came out. That’s certainly an exciting day for the momma-to-be! Congratulations to Chanel and Dom.