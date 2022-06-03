Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant: MTV Star Expecting 1st Baby With Model Boyfriend

Chanel West Coast is a mom-to-be! The singer confirmed she is expecting with her boyfriend of less than a year, Dom Fenison.

By:
June 3, 2022 12:49AM EDT
Chanel West Coast boyfriend
View gallery
Chanel West Coast 'Venom' flm premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Oct 2018 Venom - Los Angeles Premiere
iTalk Events Debuts It's Motivational Nightlife Platform Penfield Manor in Woodland Hills, California. Pictured: Chanel West Coast Ref: SPL5103711 120719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Japan Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Slovenia Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No Taiwan Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Chanel West Coast 'Venom' flm premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Oct 2018 Venom - Los Angeles Premiere

Chanel West Coast is going to be a mom! The 33-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star confirmed she is expecting her first child with model boyfriend Dom Fenison to E! News on June 2 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. “I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” she said. “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”

Chanel debuted her growing baby bump on the carpet of the award show. She stunned in a mini floral dress that was covered in sequins and gave a subtle glimpse of her belly. She wore her long brunette hair curled and accessorized with white hoop earrings. Dom donned a black suit with a green pocket square and green dress shoes.

Chanel West Coast boyfriend
Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison pose on a red carpet in 2022 (Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

The California native admitted the pregnancy was a “shock”, but added that she’s beyond thrilled to become a parent. She also said she’s interested to see what hobbies her little one picks up. “From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV,” she recalled. “I just can’t wait to see what my child’s dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way.”

Furthermore, she gushed about the thought of raising a child with her boyfriend of a few months. “Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life,” she explained. “Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He’s just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”

Dom and Chanel went public with their relationship in early 2022, but have known each other for quite some time. “I met him a long time ago and I don’t know why I never thought of, ‘Oh, let’s hang out or something,'” she told E! News at the 2022 MUAHS Awards Gala in February. “We reconnected and started hanging out again. The music video actually led to us being together.” Dom appeared in her music video for “Vinyl”, which dropped on Valentine’s Day.

Chanel also opened up about how becoming a mother may affect her what she described as “ratchet” music at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. “There’s still going to be a little bit of that dabbled in the mix, but I really just feel inspired to make more serious and thoughtful music,” she divulged. “I really want my child to be able to listen to my music and be proud and inspired when they hear it.”

Speaking of music, the media personality dropped the music video for her single “Time and Space” the day her baby news came out. That’s certainly an exciting day for the momma-to-be! Congratulations to Chanel and Dom.

More From Our Partners

ad