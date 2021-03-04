Chanel West Coast Pairs Plunging Swimsuit With Daisy Dukes For A Sexy Beach Look

‘Ridiculousness’ star Chanel West Coast has stepped out on the beach in Miami rocking a floral one-piece swimsuit and denim short shorts.

Chanel West Coast, 32, has been spotted on the beach in Miami, after dropping her debut album, America’s Sweetheart. The Ridiculousness co-host put her toned figure on display on March 3 when she donned a green swimsuit. The one-piece featured a plunging neckline and a pink, floral design, which totally popped when she laid back to tan in the sun. She paired the swimsuit with high waisted cut off denim shorts, silver framed sunglasses and layered gold necklaces.

Her brunette tresses were swept back into a top knot, as she totally relaxed on a lounge chair. While getting up to order a cocktail, she let her long, wavy hair down, and exposed some bright red sunburn on her back. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has been celebrating Spring Break in South Beach, and was recently seen rocking a lavender-colored bikini.

The reality TV personality turned musician paired the two-piece with plenty of accessories, including necklaces, bracelets, a watch, and hoop earrings. She was joined by a group of her pals during the outing, and even documented some of their moments from the beach day on her Instagram Story. At one point, she danced around for the camera while standing on the sand, and enlisted a friend to help her pull off a tag on her bikini bottoms.

If there’s one thing Chanel knows how to do (besides rapping and starring in hit reality TV shows) it’s how to take a fire Instagram photo! Back in 2019, we caught up with Chanel and she gave us her tips for taking a sexy Instagram pic. “Having a good photographer is everything because some people just don’t have that eye,” she explained. “Some people don’t get it, especially guys — they love to take pictures from below and it’s like…no. NO girl wants that bottom chin thing going on.” Great tips!