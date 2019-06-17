Chanel West Coast Says She Loves To Eat Pizza & Burgers: I Work Out To Eat ‘Whatever I Want’

Chanel West Coast has a gorgeous figure and she isn’t afraid to flaunt it. She’s also not afraid to eat a burger or two.

Chanel West Coast, 30, isn’t a fan of dieting. The Ridiculousness host spoke to HollywoodLife at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which filmed on June 15, and opened up about how she stays in top shape and still eats whatever she wants. “You need to work out! I mean a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis. I try to eat healthy but since I work out I still enjoy a large pizza by myself! But In & Out burgers and all those things, you can have those as long as you workout,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY.

When asked what workout she thinks is best, Chanel revealed that she’s all about aerobic exercise. “I wouldn’t say any workout is bad or I hate it but for women focus on your cardio, because if you do too much weights and you are a woman then you are going to bulk up a little bit you know,” she said. Considering all the sexy selfies that Chanel shares on her Instagram page, it’s hard to believe she could ever find a fault. But she previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she no longer wears low rise jeans because they don’t work with her body type. “Finding the right clothes that flatter your body is everything because in the past, I wasn’t as aware. Back when low-rise jeans were in, that was the worst thing ever for me,” she admitted, adding that high-rise jeans are her go-to, because “I’ve got high hips.”

Chanel recently dropped a music video for her new song “Sharon Stoned” and there are plenty of high-waisted looks. The video is an homage to Sharon Stone‘s iconic role in Basic Instinct. For the music video, Chanel replicated some of Sharon’s most memorable looks from the classic 90’s movie and she totally nailed them.

Next up for Chanel is a country flavored song — but don’t worry, her upcoming song “Old Fashioned” won’t stray too far from her roots. “It’s still a hip hop song,” Chanel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife while walking the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. “I felt like I am Chanel West Coast and I kind of wanted to make it Chanel Wild West Coast! So that is why I did the whole western wild west thing!”