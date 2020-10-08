Watch
chanel
SplashNews
Songstress Chanel West Coast teased new music when she shared a clip to Instagram showing her relaxing in the pool wearing a pretty, floral bikini.

Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast has shared a new clip of herself to social media — and fans can’t wait to hear her new music! The brunette beauty posted a sultry boomerang on October 8 which showed her lounging on a pink pool float as she rocked a floral bikini. “Shooting for something new I’m dropping. So excited! Announcing soon! Stay tuned,” she captioned the post, teasing new music.

The songstress looked incredible in a green and white criss cross bikini top and matching, high-waisted bottoms. She pulled her brunette tresses back into cute pigtails and accessorized with cat eye style sunglasses. “Chanel you’re so beautiful,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “aight chanel lessgooo dawg.”

chanel
Chanel West Coast shared a new bikini snap. Image: SplashNews

Along with rapping and starring in reality TV shows for the better part of a decade, Chanel also knows how to take a fire Instagram photo! Back in 2019, we caught up with Chanel EXCLUSIVELY and she gave us her tips for taking a sexy Instagram pic. “Having a good photographer is everything because some people just don’t have that eye,” she explained. “Some people don’t get it, especially guys — they love to take pictures from below and it’s like…no. NO girl wants that bottom chin thing going on.”

We and got the scoop on how Chanel maintains her fit figure, and she revealed that she definitely does indulge in foods like pizza and burgers. “You need to work out!” she said. “I mean, a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets, but the truth is, you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis. I try to eat healthy, but since I workout, I still enjoy a large pizza by myself!”