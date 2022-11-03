Chanel West Coast Gives Birth To Baby Girl After A ‘Few Complications’

No ridiculousness here: Chanel West Coast gave birth to her beautiful baby girl with Dom Fenison. The rapper is now a first time mom, sharing the news with fans via Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 2. “After many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn’t wanna just pop out on her own,” she explained to fans, detailing the experience in her caption. She called the birth “scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far. Never felt a love like this before. She’s the best thing that ever [happened] to me.” She also thanked her partner Dom “for giving me the greatest gift in the world and being such an amazing dad already. Love you both soooo much.”

The singer revealed the gender of her baby on June 19 by way of an absolutely adorable video of boyfriend Dom Fenison opening an umbrella on Instagram. Doing so unleashed a torrent of pink confetti, revealing the couple would be having a girl. “We’re having a baby girl!!!” Chanel wrote, thanking Dom for “coming into [her] life” and “loving her”. “I know you will be the best Dad in the world!”

Let it be known that Chanel has definitely been working hard to prepare for her daughter’s arrival. As a musical artist, she even made the decision to “tone it down” with the type of lyrics she writes so her daughter can listen and enjoy. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Chanel previously explained that she wants her kids to be able to to listen to her music one day and be “proud,” previously joking that she made “ratchet music”.

The new mom first broke the news about her pregnancy during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted event back on June 5, 2022. Walking the red carpet in a striking mini floral dress, she cradled her growing baby belly at the time and expressed her wishes for a “happy, healthy baby”.

Initially, Chanel admitted her pregnancy came as a bit of a “shock,” but said she’s excited about growing into her role as a mother, and can’t wait to see how her daughter grows — and what kind of hobbies and interests she might pick up from Mom when she’s older. “I just can’t wait to see what my child’s dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way,” she said.

Now that the baby is here, we’ll get to see Chanel absolutely kill it at the mom game. Congratulations to the happy family!